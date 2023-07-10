SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 465,251 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,000. Valvoline comprises 1.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.27% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.