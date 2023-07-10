SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $16.16 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,000. Tenaris makes up 1.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.10% of Tenaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

