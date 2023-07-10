SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

