SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

