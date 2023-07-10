SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 140,100 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 1.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Down 2.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.