4,308,233 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,308,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,101,000. StoneCo comprises 2.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.38% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.1 %

StoneCo stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

