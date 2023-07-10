Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,824 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,065,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,298,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS JMUB opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

