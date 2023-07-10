Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $51,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SPXS opened at $14.49 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

