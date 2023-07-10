Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FTV opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

