The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $277.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.32.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

