Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

