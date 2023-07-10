Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

