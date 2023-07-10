First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

