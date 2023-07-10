First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

MA stock opened at $388.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $368.72.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

