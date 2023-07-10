Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

