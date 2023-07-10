First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $934.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $647.54 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.