Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $167,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 154,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 113.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 192,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

