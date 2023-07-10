Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 5,285 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

