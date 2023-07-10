Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
- Time to Ring the Register on DoorDash Stock?
- Can ChatGPT AI Revitalize Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine?
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.