Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

