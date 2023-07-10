Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.86 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

