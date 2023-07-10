Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.54 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

