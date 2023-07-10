Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.93 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

