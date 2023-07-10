Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 792 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.