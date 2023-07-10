Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $165.42 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

