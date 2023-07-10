iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1,492.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 744,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after buying an additional 1,487,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 630,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after buying an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 412,354 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $84.59 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.3465 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

