FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 790,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $643,000.

DAPR opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

