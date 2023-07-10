Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

