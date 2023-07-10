Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.07 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

