4,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

