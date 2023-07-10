Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $214.15 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

