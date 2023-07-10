Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.