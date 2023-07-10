Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $329.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

