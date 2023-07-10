Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,669 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $522,014 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

