Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.70 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.61 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

