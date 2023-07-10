Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.