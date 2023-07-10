D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

