D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 858.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

