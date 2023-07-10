D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,439 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

