307,388 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 38.42% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MISL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of MISL stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

