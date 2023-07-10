D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

