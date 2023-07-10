D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

