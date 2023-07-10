D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,665 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

