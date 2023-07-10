D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
