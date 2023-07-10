D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,443 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $85.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

