D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.18 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,993,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,692,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

