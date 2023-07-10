2,471 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

