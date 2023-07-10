Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Shares of COIN opened at $78.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,139 shares of company stock worth $21,592,174 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

