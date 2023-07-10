iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.