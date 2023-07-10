Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

