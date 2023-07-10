5,482 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $813.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

